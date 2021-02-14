Algeria (AFP)

Car factories were closed, their owners imprisoned, and thousands of workers expelled from them: The project to build car assembly plants in Algeria, which was supposed to be the pride of the Algerian economy, turned into a total failure, forcing the authorities to reconsider the entire project.

“The government is preparing to revive this industry on solid foundations that depart from previous practices,” Industry Minister Farhat Ait Ali said in January.

Because of the excesses, the project to produce cars with the “Made in Algeria” label, which began in 2012, with a partnership between the French company Renault and the Algerian government, resulted in 2014 establishing the first car production plant near Oran (northwest), the second largest city in the country.

Other assembly workshops followed, when the authorities forced car dealerships to produce some parts locally through partnerships with foreign brands.

After French Renault, South Korean Hyundai and German Volkswagen opened factories in Tiaret and Glizan (northwest) in 2016 and 2017.

And the sector has become a priority for Algeria, which was seeking to reduce its imports and diversify its economy in the face of declining oil revenues, which constitute the source of more than 90% of foreign currencies.

But in the spring of 2017, the sector found itself in the midst of a major public debate that spilled over to the government.

The authorities denounced the “disguised imports” of ready-made cars, and sent an investigation committee to Hyundai after posting photos on social networking sites of imported models of almost complete cars, which only lacked the installation of wheels.

At the end of July 2017, former Minister of Industry Mahjoub Bedda, now imprisoned for his role in the case, suspended any new car assembly project.

Masked Import …

This catastrophic failure is mainly due to the approved SKD system, which consists in importing the vehicle in pre-assembled parts that are installed on site. This opened the way to abuses such as “masked” imports, illegal transfer of funds abroad, and inflating car import bills, then their market price.

After the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April 2019 and the conviction of several assembly plant heads to prison, the new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, promised to reform the sector marred by corruption.

On the eve of his election in December 2019, he denounced “some projects that cannot be described as an industry because they are simply a masked import.”

As a result, the import of spare parts for assembly plants was banned. This decision was the straw that broke the camel’s back for this young industry, which is already facing major problems since almost all of its owners were imprisoned as part of investigations conducted after Bouteflika stepped down.

In December 2019, Volkswagen stopped production indefinitely due to a lack of spare parts and the layoff of 700 workers. Then, in May 2020, the Algerian subsidiary of the South Korean Kia company shut down the assembly plant, resulting in the dismissal of 1,200 workers.

Collection corruption

The auto assembly scandal was the focus of the first major corruption trial under Bouteflika, which ended with the imprisonment of two former ministers (Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sallal) and two former ministers of industry and businessmen, such as Mohieddin Tahkout (Hyundai) or Murad Oulmi (Volkswagen).

During the trial, it emerged that these companies obtained preferential privileges, such as not paying taxes and customs fees, although they rarely respected the terms of reference.

In August, the government approved a new conditions brochure that stipulates, in particular, a percentage of incorporation (the quantity of locally manufactured parts), starting with 30% upon startup.

Automotive components

Economist Murad Saadi believes that “it is an illusion to claim the establishment of a car industry without experience.”

Mourad, who closely follows the car market in Algeria, says that the failure of the car assembly experience is mainly due to the lack of a real industry of auto components capable of supplying factories with parts made in Algeria, and achieving the integration required by the government.

And the Minister of Industry, who has been criticized for the delay in drawing up the tender documents, recently spoke of “talks with Germans and other international dealers to launch a real industry for tourist cars and cargo cars.” However, so far, no manufacturer has advanced.