Today, Sunday, attempts to rescue a beluga whale that strayed into the ocean and entered the Seine River in France continued.
But hopes that he could be saved are fading and he is suffering from malnutrition.
This whale was seen, for the first time, on Tuesday and Friday afternoon, between two gates to drain the water between the capital, Paris, and the port of Le Havre in the “Normandy” region, where the Seine flows.
But leaving it in warm stagnant water is no longer an option.
“He must be transferred within 24 to 48 hours, these conditions are not good for him,” said Lamia El Samali, president of the Sea Shepherd Association.
She added that specialists had “little hope” of saving the whale, which appears to be underweight.
“We doubt he will be able to return to the sea. Even if we led him by boat, it would be very dangerous, if not impossible,” she said.
However, “I rule out the option of euthanasia for the time being because at this point it would be premature,” she added.
She noted, after a meeting of French experts and officials, that the whale still has “energy … turns its head and reacts to stimuli.”
Although rescuers tried to feed him herring and trout, the animal refused to eat them.
“Lack of appetite is definitely a symptom of something else… an illness. He’s malnourished, and that goes back weeks or even months,” Elsmalali said.
Another option under consideration is to take him out of the water, give him vitamins, find out the cause of his illness, and take him to the sea to feed him.
