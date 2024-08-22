Miami – When three presidents of Latin America’s largest democracies waded into a conflict between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his opponents over who had won the South American nation’s presidential election, it represented an unusual diplomatic gamble.

The presidents of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico — nicknamed “The Three Amigos” and all leftist politicians who have been friendly to Maduro — broke with decades of hands-off diplomacy toward Venezuela and their own reluctance to meddle in the sovereign affairs of a neighboring country in a region where U.S. military interventions during the Cold War continue to fuel resentment.

However, some experts

They said the peace effort was losing momentum before it even got off the ground.

They cited distrust of Mexico’s outgoing president, divisions among the Latin American left and pressure from the United States for Maduro to concede defeat and step aside. The main result so far, they say, has been to give Maduro valuable time to consolidate his rule and jail more opponents since the July 28 election.