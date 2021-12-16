He indicated that it will take this step, “if their basic demand regarding the abolition of the (East track) included in the peace agreement signed in October 2020 is not met.”

“After the deadline given to the government, until Sunday, they will reopen the closure of the main ports and the national road linking the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, and the rest of the country’s cities and regions,” Karar Askar told Sky News Arabia.

This comes as a leader in the “East Path” and the Revolutionary Front confirmed that the mediation represented in the state of South Sudan “is conducting intensive consultations in Khartoum in order to hold a conference that includes all the tribes of eastern Sudan, to reach a solution on the situation of the region.”

The leader in the path of the East; who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” on condition of anonymity; His doubts about the possibility of the success of the step of holding the conference, “given the great disparities between the conflicting parties in the region.”

The Beja glasses set; led by the overseer Muhammad Al-Amin Turk; It has given the Sudanese Sovereignty Council a deadline that ends on the nineteenth of this December, to decide on canceling the eastern route; Threatened to re-escalate further after the deadline; But so far, neither the government nor the mediation has found solutions.

Earlier, Al-Hadi Idris, a member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Revolutionary Front, which signed the Sudanese peace agreement, said that canceling the “East Path” would destroy the agreement completely.

For more than a month, Turk Group closed the country’s main ports in the east of the country, along with the national road, causing huge economic losses, as the country’s exports and imports depend mainly on those ports.

And after two days of the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of October; The group lifted the closure after forming a committee to handle the file.

Turk Group says that the signatories to the track agreement “do not represent the region.” But the Secretary-General of the Revolutionary Front told “Sky News Arabia”, “Canceling the path will lead to destabilization of security and stability in the region in which a number of ethnicities and population groups live.”

He added that the abolition “will open the door to the emergence of other tendencies of rejection, especially in Darfur, which suffers from a multiplicity of armed movements.”