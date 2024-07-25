Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

Libyan parliamentary sources revealed that there is a stumbling block in the file of forming a new executive authority in the country, as a result of the lack of international and UN support for this move led by some members of the Libyan parliament and the Supreme Council of State during the past few days.

The sources explained that the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, is leading regional movements with the aim of supporting the outcomes of the meeting of some members of parliament and their counterparts in the Supreme Council of State, noting that there is reservation among the active countries involved in the Libyan scene regarding the absence of an almost complete consensus on forming a new executive authority.

The sources pointed out that the United Nations fears that a new government will be formed in the presence of two governments in the country, which may cause a state of legislative and executive chaos, stressing the need for the United Nations to work to bring all Libyan parties together at one table to agree on a roadmap according to a specific timetable to push towards holding presidential and legislative elections.

Members of the Libyan House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of State met in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, a few days ago to agree on a roadmap leading to holding presidential and legislative elections, in addition to agreeing on the need to form a new executive authority to oversee the electoral process.

In Tripoli, the Libyan Ministry of Interior announced that the Illegal Immigration Agency had voluntarily deported 400 irregular migrants of different nationalities through the Mitiga International Airport crossing yesterday.

A Libyan source confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the Ministry of Interior is intensifying its campaigns against illegal immigrants who entered Libya during the past period, with strong support from the Government of National Unity, which has developed a plan to pursue all illegal immigrants and return them to their countries in coordination and cooperation with international organizations that support Libya’s efforts to combat the phenomenon of illegal immigration.

On the other hand, Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar said that Tunisia believes that its security and Libya’s security are intertwined, and that everything that benefits Libya benefits Tunisia and vice versa, pointing out his country’s support for initiatives aimed at finding a settlement to the crisis in Libya and sponsoring various talks between Libyan brothers in order to help them reach solutions that they accept for their country without interfering in their affairs.

He stressed Tunisia’s full confidence in the ability of the Libyans to overcome the current situation and reach the necessary consensus to ensure the organisation and success of the electoral entitlements.