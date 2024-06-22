Firefighters continued their efforts to extinguish forest fires in a number of regions in Greece on Saturday morning, while the risk of new fires remaining high despite the gradual decline in weather conditions that would help in this.

According to what was reported on the website of the Greek newspaper “Ekathimerini”, firefighters worked throughout the night in the Elia district in the Peloponnese region in the west of the country, struggling on the ground to control a fire that remained out of control until late last Friday evening.

A force of 154 firefighters is working in the area, which includes 6 ground teams, 56 volunteers, construction equipment and water tanks provided by the local authorities. Six aircraft and a helicopter are assisting in efforts to extinguish the fire.

The fire department said the situation in Megalopoli in Arcadia and Kranidi in Argolida had improved. Firefighters are now working to contain scattered fires and prevent the outbreak of new fires in the two regions located in the Peloponnese.

In a related context, property was damaged or destroyed yesterday, Friday, while wind speeds reached 120 kilometers per hour, according to Bloomberg News Agency. While winds are expected to calm today, the Peloponnese will remain on high fire alert.