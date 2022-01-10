Home page politics

Activists hold posters and national flags during a “Say-NO-to-Putin” rally in Kiev, Ukraine. © Efrem Lukatsky / AP / dpa

Tensions over Ukraine are growing threateningly, the presidents of the USA and Russia have telephoned but have not yet found a solution. This week it is the turn of diplomats in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna.

Geneva – Representatives of the USA and Russia will meet in Geneva on Monday to negotiate the Ukraine crisis. The talks focus on the Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and Moscow’s demand for security guarantees from NATO.

However, both sides were already dampening expectations of the meeting. It is the start of a series of important negotiations this week.

Flashing: “Escalation atmosphere”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that it was difficult to make progress “in an atmosphere of escalation with a gun at the head of Ukraine”. However, he emphasized that neither a withdrawal of US troops from Eastern Europe nor a promise not to expand NATO were up for negotiation. A US government official said it was not up to Moscow to decide which countries other states would enter into alliances with.

In an interview with the State Agency Ria Novosti, Vice Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov made it clear: “We are not going there with an outstretched hand, but with a clearly formulated task that must be solved under the conditions we have formulated.” He spoke of “realistic” expectations to the conversations. “According to the signals that we have heard from Washington and Brussels in the past few days, it would be naive to assume that there will be progress – especially rapid progress,” said the 61-year-old.

The US has been accusing Russia of building troops in areas on the border with Ukraine for weeks. It is feared that Russian soldiers could invade the ex-Soviet republic. Russia denies such plans. Russia, for its part, wants to prevent further Eastern European countries from joining NATO and is demanding a guarantee that Ukraine will never become a member of the alliance. The US has threatened massive sanctions in the event of an invasion.

Strategic security dialogue

At the start of the diplomatic efforts in Geneva, Ryabkov meets US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. A representative of the Foreign Ministry emphasized in advance that there would be no negotiations that affect other countries. In principle, this only happens if they are sitting at the table. The meeting takes place within the framework of the strategic security dialogue that Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed at their meeting in June. It’s the third round. It takes place in the US embassy.

The US warned that Russian media would likely misrepresent the content of the talks on Monday and speak of concessions on the US side. A government official said he would not be surprised if the Russian side spread false reports about US concessions to “create a division among the allies.”

After the talks in Geneva, the NATO-Russia Council will meet in Brussels on Wednesday for the first time in two and a half years. This will be followed by talks on Thursday within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna. dpa