Hassan Al-Warfalli (Gaza, Cairo)

Contacts and meetings led by Egypt continue in coordination and consultation with the Qatari and American mediators with the aim of reaching a humanitarian truce between the Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to what an informed source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

The source explained that the moves taken by Cairo aim to reach a humanitarian ceasefire for several hours a day, after which the final lines can be agreed upon to reach a humanitarian truce and a prisoner exchange deal, despite the lack of chances of reaching a complete and comprehensive ceasefire during this stage.

The source indicated that the delegation of the Palestinian factions fully adheres to the necessity of stopping the war on Gaza completely, which Israel rejects, in addition to returning the displaced to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv rejects and stipulates a gradual return in limited numbers according to a specific timetable. The source revealed the demands of the Palestinian factions in Gaza, which include providing sufficient guarantees from the mediators so that Israel adheres to all the terms being agreed upon regarding the humanitarian truce and a prisoner exchange deal, explaining that the factions demanded the release of the detainees who were detained during the “Shalit” deal that took place during the year. 2011, after Israel arrested nearly half of those released in the deal. Al-Ittihad confirmed that the Egyptian side is intensifying its political and diplomatic efforts with the Palestinian forces and factions to unify their ranks during the coming period.

In another context, a responsible Palestinian source revealed to the “Union” the availability of information indicating the intention of the Israeli side to return a number of Palestinian workers in the West Bank to some areas in the coming weeks, indicating that there is a fear in Tel Aviv of the explosion and anger of the Palestinians in the West Bank due to the situation. The deteriorating economy and their inability to meet the basic needs of their families during the past period.