D.he initiative by North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) for a “bridge lockdown” and an early top-level discussion by the federal and state governments on the corona crisis has met with skepticism from several of his country colleagues. “I think it is still very much unclear what Mr. Laschet means by this,” said Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) on Monday to the ARD capital studio on the proposal of the CDU chairman.

During a visit to a vaccination center in Aachen, Laschet had proposed that the Prime Minister’s conference planned for April 12 be brought forward and that a short but tough lockdown should be adopted. With a “bridge lockdown”, the corona infections could be pushed to a lower level, which could then be kept through testing until more people are vaccinated. “We need another effort for the last few meters,” demanded Laschet.

Müller said: “A bridge lockdown for a transitional period and then with what measures? And that should apply until many people are vaccinated. What does it all mean? So, I think that many of Mr Laschet’s considerations have not yet been concluded, and in this respect I think it makes no sense to come together for a Prime Minister’s conference ahead of schedule. “

“There has to be something on the table beforehand”

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) also expressed himself cautious. “As Prime Ministers we can meet at any time, but something has to be on the table beforehand, which we then really decide together and above all implement”, Thuringia’s Prime Minister told the “Spiegel”. Ramelow reiterated his demand for a step-by-step plan from the Chancellery. The “current requests to speak” were “again patchwork and characterized by hectic pace,” he criticized.

In principle, Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) was open to bringing the next federal-state conference forward to this week. The conference would “have to take place as a face-to-face event”, he demanded to the editorial network Germany. The goal must be “an understanding of the countries”.

Malice of the opposition

The FDP vice-chairman Wolfgang Kubicki described Laschet’s move as an “act of desperation”. The people should be restricted even more “in order to cover up the failure of the vaccination strategy of the CDU-led federal government,” Kubicki told the newspapers of the Funke media group. In addition, the impression arises that Laschet wants to “regain ground on the Union Chancellor question”. Many people would have had enough of new, “even tougher restriction announcements”. People wanted “rather that the federal government finally do its job properly”.

The party leader of the Left, Janine Wissler, also criticized Laschet. “It is irresponsible that the numbers have soared that so many are sick and the intensive care units are full,” she told the “Spiegel”. “Laschet has been partying for days. Whether his proposals are based on insight or because he lost the power struggle against the Chancellor is an open question. With this crisis management one is definitely afraid and anxious. “

Green calls for federal law for lockdown

Clear criticism also came from the Green health politician Janosch Dahmen. In the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday edition) he called it “worrying that Laschet’s reflection on Easter apparently only led to inventing a new name for a lockdown instead of finally taking action quickly and consistently”. Instead of a new Prime Minister’s Conference, the “Federal Government should rather present a law to the Bundestag immediately with which a nationwide uniform, effective lockdown could be implemented at short notice,” he demanded.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach called the term “bridge lockdown” aptly. However, he also told the “Spiegel”: “In concrete terms, we don’t really need any major inventions”. All instruments are there. Lauterbach sees one solution in lengthening the interval between the first and second vaccination for the mRNA vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna from six to twelve weeks. “As a result, more people could receive the first vaccination faster, which saves lives.”