This 2022 will leave a bad mouth taste to the Mazatlecos for the constant failures in the public services due to the bad decisions of the previous municipal government.

Families that live in popular colonies they were hoping their streets would be paved this year, but they stayed waiting.

think that the authority played the ‘finger in the mouth’ It awakens courage, rage and impotence in them, because they trusted her, and As in other administrations, it failed again.

Private interests got in the way of the collective interest and now there are the consequences: a city that lags behind in public works and with deficient services.

Amongst this dark panorama, the substitute mayor Édgar González emerges, who with good intentions and a budget of more than 3 billion pesos seeks to straighten the course of this city that is suffering from everything. His master plan is to make resources more efficient so that there is enough for everyone.

