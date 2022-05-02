Kees Smaling (64) puts a weathered leather bag on the table. “Perhaps it would be nice to show you.” He pulls out a gray, thick cell phone with solid buttons. Smaling was involved in the launch of the device 25 years ago, as director of telecom of Siemens Netherlands. “We are originally engineers at Siemens: we think in terms of technology. We were the first to have a color screen. We were the first without an antenna that you had to pull out. But if you look at the thing… Nokia, Samsung – they had really nice devices. That’s why I don’t think we made it.”

Smaling has been working for the German electronics company since he was 28. First in the department for heart films, among other things. At 39 he became director of the Dutch telecom branch. He then led the Dutch health branch for fourteen years. He will retire in September. Colleague Paul Riswick has already taken over much of his work as director.

Smaling once studied telecommunications. With his engineering nature, he often looked with amazement at the healthcare sector. He experienced the revolution in telecom, so that practically everyone now has a mobile phone. From that “cowboy world” he came into care. Innovation is a lot slower there, he saw, and efficiency seems like a dirty word.

What did you encounter when you switched to healthcare fourteen years ago?

“Well, not the speed. It’s really… slow. Decisions are not made quickly about innovations.

“We hear a lot about the shortage in healthcare, there are no people available. At the same time, there are many untapped automation solutions. Take the waiting times at operating rooms. Entire medical teams often have to wait for the right scalpels and other equipment to be obtained, or it turns out that the wrong surgical sets are lying around. We have developed a system with sensors on devices, with which you can follow the logistics flow and plan smartly. That’s how you prevent that. At Albert Heijn, they also know through automation that if someone takes two packs of coffee, they have to replenish the coffee. But care doesn’t work like that. Efficiency is the wrong word there.”

Hospital administrators look glassy when they hear this?

“Yes. Or they say, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and then get stuck in, ‘We’re so busy.’”

“I am amazed. We have about eighty hospitals. 95 percent of what they do are standard. For example, someone comes in with a broken leg, gets a scan for the first aid, plaster, etcetera. That is the same in Maastricht as in Groningen. It is based on the same protocols. But every hospital wants to organize its processes differently, with its own IT system, its own forms.

“A director of a large teaching hospital once said it aptly. I was telling my story about what can be done more efficiently, about workflows, and he said: ‘Kees, you know, people work in care who want to provide care based on their feelings, their hearts. Many managers are doctors by origin. They don’t want to be concerned with efficiency.’”

When it comes to staff shortages, don’t you just need more hands?

“I would first make a good analysis of how it can be done more efficiently. We’ve come a long way with that. For example, in the Netherlands we have more than a hundred laboratories that perform blood tests. Many employ hundreds of people. While five to ten labs would be sufficient.”

Five labs in the Netherlands, isn’t that inconvenient? Cars that bring medical equipment have to drive much further.

“Now the logic is missing. The laboratory in Delft receives medical material from Limburg. A laboratory in Enschede receives material from Rotterdam. And highly trained analysts walk back and forth in the labs with racks with blood tubes, while those tubes can also be transported from A to B on a conveyor belt.

“We once made a proposal for one megalab. But we had misunderstood, we had thought too much as engineers. I still remember how we presented it: ‘We can do less with so many lab technicians, we need so many clinical chemists less’. But we told that in a room where many of those people were present. Well, then you won’t get your hands dirty.”

Smaling grew up in Jutphaas, which is now called Nieuwegein. Technology is the future, his father told him. “I felt I was failing if I couldn’t fix something myself – televisions, radios. Also my car and – I don’t know if I should say that – my tuned moped. I still try to keep up, but I have not been able to repair everything myself in recent years.”

What his father said, Smaling repeated to his own children. “Go into engineering. It is phenomenal what is happening there.”

In recent years at Siemens, Smaling concluded extensive agreements with thirteen hospitals partnerships in the field of imaging diagnostics. „We say: give us a fifteen-year contract, pay a fixed one fairy and we provide the most modern equipment. We update, predict when parts will break and repair them in advance – overnight or on weekends. In other hospitals, they simply shut down MRI machines and call off patients. You can’t imagine that at Heineken they shut down a production line through which bottles fly at 40 kilometers per hour for an afternoon for a repair?”

What would you most like to see happen in healthcare after your retirement?

“I hope that hospitals dare to take a step further. Now a CT scanner requires 2.8 people with a full job, sometimes more. Devices are standing still because there are too few staff. Couldn’t that be more convenient? What if non-medically trained people, in a steward-like position, accompany patients during those scans instead of nurses? We desperately need them for other things.

“We can also organize the analyzes more conveniently, for example by analyzing scans centrally, remotely. With artificial intelligence, an initial analysis can be done, after which a doctor validates it. In Brazil, we are already doing remote image research with artificial intelligence. We are now discussing this with independent clinics. They are much more involved with those kinds of things than hospitals themselves.”

The danger of artificial intelligence, AI, is that doctors rely too much on software. If something is wrong with the data, causing the system to advise incorrectly, it goes wrong. They find that exciting in hospitals.

“Not me. In the Netherlands, approximately two thousand people die each year as a result of medical, human, avoidable errors. That’s six a day. But the system makes no mistakes. That’s not possible either: it just follows calculation rules. They have been investigated by the regulators.”

AI is becoming more important in healthcare. Where does the greatest competition come from?

“If we don’t pay attention, it will come from Asia. We have come a long way in the US and Europe, but privacy regulations make it much more difficult to conduct research with patient data. The Asians have much easier access to data than we do. We have raised this with the European Commission with the sector, including with Philips.

“In my telecom time I saw how the Netherlands handed over the technology to Asia. KPN then gave its largest order to Huawei. At the time, Prime Minister Balkenende was applauding loudly: ‘Look, we’ve brought in Huawei.’ Now we doubt whether that was wise.

“In the health sector, it helps that we work very closely with science. Asians have a harder time with that. Let’s not get too disturbed by what happened in telecom, we said to each other. If we continue to make products with science, we will always keep the lead.”

Profile healthineers

Globally, Siemens Healthineers employs 66,000 people and this medical branch of the German concern has a turnover of 18 billion euros. In the Netherlands, the division sells MRI, CT and laboratory equipment from The Hague. There are also facilities for research and development in Eindhoven.