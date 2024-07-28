No one called on people to go out at dawn. Venezuelans, accustomed to standing in line to buy gas or food, understood that Sunday’s presidential election was the biggest errand they have had to do in years. Since Saturday, people chose to spend the night in front of their voting center, guarding it. The scenes of people gathered in the darkness of the night, with jackets, stools and cups of coffee to hold out the hours, circulated for hours on social media and, then with a hot sun, were repeated during the first part of the day. Some played the national anthem, as requested by the leader María Corina Machado, who is pushing the opposition candidacy of Edmundo González; the reveille calls requested by the candidate and president Nicolás Maduro also mobilized Chavista activists, although they were seen less.
