Dusseldorf (dpa)

Stefan Effenberg, the former Germany national team player, believes that hindsight showed that Borussia Dortmund did not need to rush into hiring Marco Rose as the team’s new manager, as Eden Terzic could do the job.

Effenberg, 52, wrote on the “T-Online” platform: I say: If the heads of Dortmund knew how it would go this season, they would not have contracted Rose for five million euros from Moenchengladbach, and instead they would have supported Terzic to be a technical director for a long time. .

Terzic took over Dortmund as coach of Lucien Favre late last year, and besides leading Dortmund to the German Cup crowned on Thursday, he managed to restore the team to the top four in the league two rounds before the end of the season. Moenchengladbach, on the other hand, has suffered badly since Rose announced his intention to leave the team at the end of the season.