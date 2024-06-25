Home page World

From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl, Julian Mayr

A new study reveals that mutations in the flu virus can affect the effectiveness of Tamiflu. However, other drugs are not affected.

Kassel – A new combination of flu virus mutations has caused a stir mainly in Europe, but also on five continents. It was first discovered in May 2023. A current study from the USA has now shown that these mutations could influence a widely used flu drug.

Mutated flu virus impairs effectiveness of commonly used flu medication

The double mutants, known as NA-I223V and S247N, were analyzed in the research and found to be circulating since May 2023. However, their overall frequency was relatively low. The mutations occurred in 0.67 percent of the sequences examined. However, this is unlikely to reflect the true proportion of double mutants, as different countries use different surveillance and sequencing strategies.

One thing is certain, however: the mutations may affect the effectiveness of one of the most commonly used flu drugs. The results revealed a 13-fold reduction in inhibition by oseltamivir (also known as Tamiflu). The researchers emphasize: “Our study highlights the need to closely monitor the evolution of double mutants, as additional changes could further compromise sensitivity to antiviral drugs or provide a competitive advantage over circulating wild-type viruses.”

The good news is that the virus mutations are unlikely to have any impact on other drugs. However, certain dementia medications have serious side effects on patients.

Exact meaning of “mild resistance” still unclear

Andy Pekosz, a virologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN: “We want to know when they appear because that could have a really big impact on how we treat the flu.” William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderblit University, also reassured in an interview with the US broadcaster: “We don’t really know what clinical significance this mild resistance has. It may well be that the amount of Tamiflu we give patients is enough to overcome this resistance.”

In total, NA-I223V and S247N have so far been identified in 15 countries. In Europe, the mutations have so far been found in the Netherlands, France, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain. However, the double mutation has not yet been detected in Germany.

