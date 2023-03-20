Effects of the strike | Will the train strike mess up the traffic in Helsinki? HS’s live broadcast from Malmi in a moment

No additional transport connections are planned to replace local trains.

Train strike also completely stopped commuter train traffic in the capital region on Monday. There are no additional transport connections to the capital region to replace commuter trains.

HS reporter at the Malmi train station in Helsinki Milla Palkoaho says the station is quiet.

“A few people have gotten lost on the platform and only noticed on the screens at that point that the trains are not running. However, the buses don’t seem exceptionally full,” says Palkoaho.

How does the stoppage of train traffic affect the flow of buses and other traffic? HS will report live from Malmi station after a while.

