Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 10:40

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) declared, in May this year, the end of the public health emergency caused by Covid-19, the indirect effects of the pandemic must continue to be monitored, with regard to the increase in cases of suicide. This is the idea defended by researchers from the Leônidas & Maria Deane Institute of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Amazonas (ILMD/Fiocruz Amazônia), this September 10th, World Suicide Prevention Day.

Based on mortality data from the Ministry of Health, epidemiologist Jesem Orellana, psychiatrist Maximiliano Ponte, from Fiocruz Ceará, and senior researcher from Fiocruz Amazônia Bernardo Lessa Horta set out to analyze the occurrence of suicide cases in the country during the phases more criticism of the pandemic.

Related news:

They identified a higher number than expected – based on historical averages – in the age groups from 30 years old, especially in women from the North and Northeast regions. The study Excess Suicides in Brazil during the First Two Years of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Gender, Regional and Age Group Inequalities Ages) was published in International Journal of Social Psychiatrytraditional journal in the field of social psychiatry.

Women

Between March 2020 – the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil – and February 2022, researchers identified around 30 thousand cases in the country. So far, number as expected. However, in the second year of the study (March 2021 to February 2022), the scenario had critical points. “There were 28% of suicides beyond expectations in women aged 60 or over in the Southeast region, as well as 32% and 61% of suicides beyond expectations in women aged 30 to 59 in the North and Northeast regions, respectively.”

Furthermore, the research points out that, between the months of July and October 2021, there was an “alarming excess of suicides of 83% in women aged 60 and over in the Northeast”.

The study reinforces that countries severely affected by the direct effects of the pandemic, such as Brazil – where there were more than 700,000 deaths – were more prone to indirect effects on other causes of death, such as suicide.

Data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook, from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, released in July, reveal that, in 2022, Brazil had 16.2 thousand cases of suicides, an average of 44 per day. In 2021, there were 14,400, an increase of almost 12%.

“Unfortunately, our study showed a worsening of the problem, especially among women”, laments Orellana, who is also head of the Statistics, Geoprocessing and Epidemiology Modeling Laboratory at Fiocruz Amazônia.

Case tracking

For the researcher, monitoring cases, identifying age, gender and region segmentations are part of a set of strategies for coping with the scenario. “One of the first steps is to adequately monitor the problem, as the challenge of underreporting, especially in less developed regions, limits the reach of public policies suitable for its prevention, precisely among the most vulnerable,” he told Brazil Agency.

According to the study published in the international magazine, the fact that Brazil has had such a large number of deaths from Covid-19 and other material and non-material damage means that the devastating effects of the pandemic have not been completely left behind.

“It is essential that health workers, researchers, the general population, managers and decision makers not only continue to monitor the possible residual effects of the pandemic on suicides and prepare for new health emergencies, but also promote the strengthening of the Psychosocial Care Network ”, he defends.

Reception

The Psychosocial Care Network corresponds to an articulated set of different health care points, within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS), focusing on welcoming and treating people with mental disorders and/or chemical dependencies.

“In terms of psychosocial care, it is crucial to expand strategies that integrate and involve not only potential victims and people in the surrounding area, but different actors from organized civil society, decision makers, health workers and the community”, observes Orellana.

In the researcher’s view, society must take an active part in tackling the problem.

“It is necessary to expand the discussion of the problem within society, as myths, taboos and even prejudiced or unempathetic views end up aggravating the problem”, he points out. “In this case, active listening processes and the recognition of signs that indicate behavior or propensity for suicide are crucial, as is limiting methods that provide opportunities for lethal self-harm, such as firearms”, he concludes.

The researcher’s opinion about the importance of “breaking the silence” to prevent cases of suicide echoes other experts, as a report from the Brazil Agency.

Yellow September

We are in the middle of Yellow September, a month especially dedicated to suicide prevention. One of the objectives of the action is to raise awareness about signs that a person is thinking about taking their own life. A Brazil Agency points out some signs, according to the campaign:

– Expression of suicidal ideas or intentions;

– Posts on social media with negative content or participation in virtual groups that encourage suicide or other associated behaviors;

– Isolation and distancing from family, friends and social groups, particularly important if the person had an active social life;

– Dangerous attitudes that cannot necessarily be associated with the desire to die (driving dangerously, drinking uncontrollably, constant fights, aggressiveness, impulsiveness, etc.);

– Absence or abandonment of plans;

– Disinterested way in which the person is dealing with a stressful event (accident, unemployment, bankruptcy, separation of parents, death of a loved one);

– Farewells (“I think I won’t be here with you next Christmas”, calls with the connotation of farewell, distributing personal belongings);

– Put affairs in order, make a will, give or return goods;

– Continuous complaints of symptoms such as discomfort, anguish, lack of pleasure or meaning in life;

– Any untreated psychiatric illness (psychotic conditions, eating disorders and affective mood disorders).

Get help

Among professionals who deal with mental health and institutions specializing in suicide prevention, the idea of ​​seeking (or providing guidance) for specific help whenever you feel the need for support (or realize that someone needs it) is unanimous. See some reception channels:

– Life Appreciation Center (CVV), provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge assisting all people who want and need to talk, under complete confidentiality over the phone, email It is chat 24 hours every day.

– Mental Health Map, which provides a list of service locations voluntary online and in person across the country.

– You can talk, one channel launched by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) to provide mental health assistance for adolescents and young people aged 13 to 24. It works anonymously and free of charge, indicating support and service materials.