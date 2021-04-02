One of the effects of translating the Arabic science was that the emergence of modern Western mathematical sciences, arithmetic, geometry, astronomy and music, and natural sciences such as physics, chemistry, medicine, pharmacology, plants, animals and minerals. So “Al-Jabr and Al-Muqabala” was translated by Al-Khwarizmi and “Al-Mazhar” by Al-Hassan Bin Al-Haytham. And Ibn Hayyan’s treatises were translated into chemistry. Islamic medicine continued to be taught in the West until the seventeenth century after translating “Al-Hawi” by Al-Razi, “Al-Qanun” by Ibn Sina, and “Al-Kuliyat” by Ibn Rushd. Islamic civilization gave a new basis for the natural sciences, which is the agreement of the system of mind and the order of nature. The three systems of reason, revelation and nature united. This new pattern was the main factor behind the modern European renaissance after the liberation of the mind from all manifestations of superstition.

Rather, the religious reform in the West according to Martin Luther in the fifteenth century was built on the model of Arab-Islamic civilization, meaning that the book alone is the source of belief and law, not the sayings of the clergy, and that every mujtahid has the right to interpretation, not the church alone, and that there is no mediating between the slave And the Lord. All of them are principles of Islamic civilization. Luther wanted to learn Arabic to know the Islamic heritage from its earliest origins. This model also remained the model of Jewish reform for Espinosa, who rejected the domination of the rabbis and the theocratic state in which kings rule in the name of God, and the doctrine of the “eternal covenant” that grants victory and the temple without being matched by good deeds or piety and faith.

And at the dawn of the Arab renaissance, contact with the modern West began in a new “translation era” thanks to the pioneers of the renaissance in the Levant and Egypt, whether scientific with Shibli Shamil, Farah Antoun, Yaqoub Sarouf, Salameh Musa and Zaki Naguib Mahmoud, or liberal ones such as Tahtawi, Ahmed Lotfi Al-Sayed, Taha Hussein and Al-Akkad, or reformism such as Al-Afghani, Muhammad Abdo and Qasim Amin .. who began to transmit Western culture and translate its mothers. A school of Al-Alsun was established similar to Diwan al-Hikma, Ayyam al-Ma’mun. The concepts of enlightenment, reason, freedom, man, nature, science, progress and urbanization … that is, what the West took from us at the end of our renaissance and the beginning of its renaissance, and dialogue still exists, despite the fascination of some with the West and adopting its culture, which caused another group to react rejecting the West and adopting the Salafi view. The dialogue between the two parties was cut off, and reached the point of strife and infighting.

Words of freedom, democracy, the constitution, the people, the parliament, the state, nationalism, socialism and liberalism were spread until they became one of the acquisitions of contemporary Arab culture. Many terms were Arabized, such as ideology, technology, and pragmatism. When the dialogue of civilizations is between two unequal parties, one side gives its language to the other side. This is what happened at the dawn of the Arab renaissance since the last century, as it did before in the early European renaissance and also in the era of the first translation in the second century AH. This was also done in the early European Renaissance with the introduction of Arabic terminology into ancient and modern European languages. The dialogue of civilizations is conditional on the power struggle between them, culturally and not militarily. In the first translation movement, the Arabs were military conquerors and cultural recipients. In the second era of translation, Egypt was a military pioneer and a recipient of culture. During the European Renaissance, the Arabs were militarily victorious at the end of the Crusades, and the West was in retreat, and culture was moving from the stronger side to the weaker side.

* Professor of Philosophy – Cairo University