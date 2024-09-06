What are the effects of marijuana while driving? Are there any effects of this narcotic that can impair reflexes while driving? Effects of marijuana while driving could be very dangerousbecause the substance could negatively affect mental and motor functions, which are important for road safety. On the contrary, it was conducted a study which would demonstrate that CBD (contained in cannabis) It would have no effect on driving ability.and the THC would disappear within hours.

Let’s see how things really are.

What are the main effects of marijuana while driving?

The main effects of marijuana while driving (recently legalized in Germany, see here) are the following:

Reduced reaction times : Cannabis can reduce reaction time, making it difficult to react quickly to unexpected situations on the road.

: Cannabis can reduce reaction time, making it difficult to react quickly to unexpected situations on the road. Distorted perception of distance and time: The perception of distance and time may be impaired, affecting the ability to maintain an appropriate safety distance and judge the speed of other vehicles.

Reduced concentration and attention : Cannabis can cause problems with concentration and attention, thus increasing the risk of distraction.

: Cannabis can cause problems with concentration and attention, thus increasing the risk of distraction. Impaired motor coordination : Impaired motor coordination can make it more difficult to safely operate a vehicle.

: Impaired motor coordination can make it more difficult to safely operate a vehicle. Drowsiness : Cannabis can cause drowsiness and increase the risk of falling asleep at the wheel.

: Cannabis can cause drowsiness and increase the risk of falling asleep at the wheel. Altered visual perception: visual perception changes, influencing the ability to recognize obstacles and dangers on the road.

Effects of the cannabidiol

The cannabidiol (CBD), a substance present in cannabis and widely used for medicinal purposes, it would not affect our ability to drive. On the other hand, the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, affects our driving skills for a few hours (until 4 hours about).

This is what was demonstrated a few years ago by one study conducted by the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics at the University of Sydney, and carried out and conducted at the University of Maastricht (Netherlands). According to the survey in question, the lack of negative effects from CBD would reassure all those who use the drug for medical purposes, because it would not affect their ability to drive.

The study of the researchers, it was carried out on a group of 26 participantswho were administered different types of cannabis (mostly THC, CBD, a mixture of THC and CBD, or a placebo of cannabis without active ingredients). Then, the participants drove 100 km on a highway. But in the vehicle they drove, there was also a driving instructor (both for 40 minutes and for 4 hours after the intake).

In order to give an accurate assessment of driving performance, researchers used a special test called “Standard Side deviation of lateral position” (Sdlp), which measures the standard deviation in which a vehicle is located. Finally, it was found that the amount of Sdlp increases under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive substances.

Furthermore, from the analysis the researchers found that cannabis containing more CBD did not cause impaired driving, while cannabis containing more THC or a mixture of THC and CBD triggered a change after 40 minutes of inhalation, but not after four hours. This was the first study that has shown the lack of effects regarding CBD on driving, and how long-lasting the effects of THC are.

Iain McGregor, one of the authors of the study, said the following:

“The findings should reassure people using CBD products that they are most likely safe for driving, while helping other patients using THC products understand how long their effects will last.“.

Driving under the influence of marijuana, what the Italian law says

The lItalian law regarding the driving under the influence of marijuanait’s very much severeand is precisely regulated by theArticle 187 of the Highway Codewho states:

“Anyone who drives while under the influence of psycho-physical influence after having taken narcotic or psychotropic substances shall be punished with a fine of between €1,500 and €6,000 and arrest (from six months to one year. The ascertainment of the crime shall in any case result in the accessory administrative sanction of suspension of the driving licence from one to two years. If the vehicle belongs to a person not involved in the crime, the duration of the suspension of the driving licence shall be doubled…When there is reasonable cause to believe that the driver of the vehicle is under the influence of the use of narcotic or psychotropic substances, the traffic police officers referred to in Article 12, paragraphs 1 and 2, without prejudice to any further obligations provided for by law, shall accompany the driver to fixed or mobile health facilities belonging to the aforementioned traffic police bodies or to public health facilities or to those accredited or in any case equivalent for such purposes, for the collection of samples of biological fluids for the purposes of carrying out the tests necessary to ascertain the presence of narcotic or psychotropic substances and for the related medical examination…“

In summary, Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, carries many serious penalties:

Fines : anyone caught driving under the influence of cannabis is subject to a fine ranging from 1,500 to 6,000 euros .

: anyone caught driving under the influence of cannabis is subject to a fine ranging from . Driving license suspension : the violation will result in the loss of 10 points on the driving license.

: the violation will result in the on the driving license. Other sanctions: License suspended from 1 to 2 years and in some cases prison sentence from 6 months to a year.

These sanctions do not only apply to those who use it for fun, but also for therapeutic purposes. In addition, the police can request a saliva or blood sample in case of suspicion.

The Effects of Marijuana While Driving, Final Thoughts

In summary:

In Italy, driving under the influence of narcotics, whether recreational or medicinal, is strictly prohibited, with administrative and penal consequences.

The effect of marijuana on driving varies from person to person, and depends on various factors such as: the quantity consumed, the frequency of use, the strength of the substance and individual characteristics.

Driving under the influence of marijuana, not only is it illegal in many jurisdictions, but it can also be dangerous.

Some believe that the effects of marijuana are less serious than those of alcohol, but this is not the case, as it could seriously impair the skills needed for safe driving, and increase the number of road accidents.

