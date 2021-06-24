The Ministry of Health’s acquisition of 20 million doses of Covaxin aroused suspicions of corruption by the Bolsonaro administration. The immunizing agent was developed by Indian pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech and has not yet been authorized for emergency use in Brazil.

The contract provides for the delivery of doses in the amount of R$1.6 billion. Document obtained by the newspaper The State of São Paulo indicates that the federal government was informed in August 2020 that Bharat Biotech estimated the price of 100 rupees per dose of the vaccine (about US$1.34). The agreed value of $15 is 1,019% higher. The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asks for an investigation in the criminal sphere against the Ministry of Health for identifying evidence of crime of administrative improbity in the agency’s contract with Need Medicines, the Brazilian company that intermediated the purchase. The manufacturer, however, confirms that Brazil pays the same as other countries for Covaxin.

Next, the power360 presents the main information about the immunizing agent.

How does Covaxin work?

Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine with 0.5 ml each, which must be applied every 28 days (3 weeks). Can be stored between 2ºC and 8ºC. The temperature range matches the equipment that Brazil has in its cold chain.

The immunizing agent is produced from the inactive coronavirus, more specifically with the “Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell” technology. According to Bharat, the vaccine also includes immunopotentiators, which are added to the vaccine to increase its ability to produce an immune response in the recipient.

CoronaVac also uses the inactive virus. As the name suggests, it consists of using the virus in an “inactive” form – that is, incapable of developing the disease. The organism learns to identify the invader and, when exposed to the “active” version of the pathogen, it will be able to produce antibodies to neutralize it.

According to the Butantan Institute, inactive virus vaccines are more likely to maintain efficacy against new variants. That’s because the new strains are the result of mutations in some parts of the original virus.

There are vaccines that use specific proteins or components of the virus to teach the body to identify it. If the mutation of the new strain affects the “matrix” of the vaccine, it may be that the antibodies developed by that immunizer are not as potent against the new variant.

Krishna Ella, president of Bharat Biotech, stated that Covaxin “shows significant immunogenicity against emerging variants.” The portal Uol released a study that indicates the effectiveness of the vaccine against the Gamma variant, originating in Brazil.

Covaxin x Other vaccines

The table below compares the main characteristics of Covaxin with those of the main vaccines against covid-19:

who developed

Covaxin was developed by Indian pharmacist Bharat Biotech, which had the contribution of Indian Medical Research Council and the National Institute of Virology. They are two organizations linked to the Indian government.

In Brazil, Covaxin is under the management of Need Medicines, a Brazilian company that officially represents Bharat Biotech in the country.

Does Covaxin work?

Bharat Biotech has only published preliminary data on Covaxin’s effectiveness. He claims that the vaccine has reduced symptomatic cases of covid-19 by 81% and that full data will still be released.

Recently, Indian media reported that Bharat forwarded the results of phase 3 (mass testing) to the country’s regulatory agency to obtain definitive registration of the immunizer. The actual effectiveness of the vaccine would be 77.8%, according to reports. However, no official statement was released by the laboratory.

The supposed release of new data would aim to facilitate the inclusion of Covaxin in the list of vaccines recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) for emergency use. A new meeting between those responsible for Covaxin and WHO is expected this week. Bharat Biotech expects to receive a response from the organization from July to September.

So far, only India has conducted massive tests with Covaxin. 25,800 volunteers participated.

Another phase 3 study would be carried out in Brazil. The survey was authorized in May this year by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency). The expectation was that 4,500 volunteers would participate and that the results would be released in May. But, according to a spokesperson for Need Medicines, the tests in Brazil have not yet started.

Controversies

The main criticism against Covaxin is the lack of transparency in the disclosure of clinical trial results. The vaccine first obtained authorization for emergency use in India in January of this year — before the conclusion of clinical trials in the country. Nearly 6 months later, Bharat Biotech has yet to release definitive study data.

Furthermore, as noted above, India has been the only country to conduct mass testing of the vaccine so far. The Indian clinical trial is the only data source to assess the efficacy, quality and safety of Covaxin to date.

What does Anvisa say?

Need Medicines has not yet requested authorization for emergency use of Covaxin from Anvisa. Without the agency’s approval, the vaccine cannot be administered in Brazil.

Previously, authorization could only be requested after mass tests were carried out in the country. Even after Anvisa withdrew this requirement, the Brazilian company did not request authorization for use.

But the developers have included Covaxin in Anvisa’s continuous review submission program. It consists of making available information and study results as the data become available, so that technicians constantly evaluate the immunizing agent and can issue faster opinions on requests filed later.

Anvisa has not yet commented on the information that it directly received about the development of the vaccine.

Despite this, the federal government asked Anvisa for authorization to import and apply the vaccine. It was based on the law Law No. 14,124. It allows the request for authorization to import and apply vaccines against covid-19 that are not yet in emergency use in Brazil. But it is necessary to present a technical report from certain international health authorities that satisfactorily proves the safety and efficacy of the immunizing agent.

Anvisa denied the 1st request in March this year, due to lack of documents. In early June, it authorized the import and “exceptional” use of 4 million doses of the immunizing agent, but with a series of restrictions.

All Covaxin lots must be accompanied by a series of documents that attest to the effectiveness of the immunizing agent and must undergo laboratory tests for validation. In addition, the vaccine can only be used in people aged 18 to 60 years; and pregnant and postpartum women (in confinement) will not be able to receive the immunizing agent.

Although the import has been authorized, there is a bureaucratic hurdle. Anvisa is waiting for the Ministry of Health to sign a term pledging to respect all the listed conditions. Only then will the import license be granted.

O power360 questioned the ministry on March 22 about the signing of the term of commitment. There was no return until the publication of this report.

Costs and Prices

One of the reasons that led the Public Ministry to investigate the purchase of Covaxin by the Brazilian government is the cost charged by the Ministry of Health. Brazil has not yet paid for the doses. But the contract, signed in February this year, stipulates that the cost will be US$ 15 per dose.

Considering that the vaccine needs two applications, it would cost US$ 30 to immunize a Brazilian with Covaxin – about R$ 147.81, at the current price. The value is higher than other two-dose vaccines such as CoronaVac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

According to Need Medicines, “the structure for production of the viral vector vaccine is greater”, which raises the final cost. A document released by Bharat Biotech indicates that the export price of the vaccine varies between US$ 15 and US$ 20.

Countries using the vaccine

At least 12 countries have approved the emergency use of Covaxin, including India itself. Here is the list of countries that have granted authorization to use the vaccine:

Botswana;

Guatemala;

Guyana;

India;

Will;

Mauritius;

Mexico;

Myanmar;

Nepal;

Nicaragua;

Paraguay;

Philippines;

Zimbabwe.

Among the G20 countries, only Brazil and Mexico authorized the immunizing agent. No European nation uses the vaccine.

Covaxin also has no definitive registration with any regulatory agency — including the Indian one.

