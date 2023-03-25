The new SsangYong Musso Sports can become one of the benchmarks in the competitive Pick-up sector, vehicles that must fulfill a double facet, since, on the one hand, they are used daily for all kinds of work in the most unfavorable conditions. , while on the other they represent an alternative for field vehicle fans who need a car that is mechanically simple, but that performs effectively on any kind of terrain.

The new Musso Sports performs with ease both on and off the road, thanks to its robust chassis with spars, its powerful engine, its 4×4 drive system with reduction, or the large rear box, the largest of its kind. segment; and some suspensions designed to withstand large loads and the harshest treatment, whatever the conditions of the terrain on which we circulate. The starting price of the new Musso Sports PRO range is 26,500 euros, with a promotional discount of 5,000 euros included. The price does not include VAT as it is deductible for companies and the self-employed, the main customers of this type of vehicle.

With four cylinders in line and 2.2 liters of displacement, the e-XDi 220 turbodiesel engine of the SsangYong Musso Sports offers a performance of 202 horsepower, associated with a six-speed gearbox, which can be manual or automatic. Torque is 400 newton-meters in the manual version and 441 Nm in the automatic. In addition, it is capable of reaching a top speed of 186.5 km/h. The two gearboxes available in the Musso Sport are six-speed, with a staggering of gears that is very adjusted to the characteristics of a Pick-up vehicle. The automatic gearbox has a manual mode, with a faster response to offer much more dynamic driving performance in day-to-day driving, or greater control of the situation in use off-road.

As for the transmission system, the SsangYong Musso Sports mounts a reliable connectable 4×4 traction system, with three positions that are operated through a rotary control located behind the gear lever, on the center console. In optimal traction conditions, the Musso Sport works in the 2H position, which sends all the power to the wheels of the rear axle. In the next position, 4H, it has permanent all-wheel drive, with equal distribution of torque between both axles. While in the 4L position, the short gears are inserted, for areas where maximum traction is necessary.

The SsangYong Musso Sports has a total length of 5.40 meters, a width of 1.95 m, a height of 1.885 m and a wheelbase of 3.21 meters. The size of its cargo box is very remarkable, with 1.61 m long, 1.57 m wide and 570 m high, which allows it to have a volume of 1,262 liters. Regarding its load capacity, it is 1,085 kilos in the PRO version with manual gearbox, 1,075 kilos in the automatic PRO AND PREMIUM versions, while in the LIMITED, with a suspension more designed for leisure, it is 870 kilos.

The front suspension system is independent, double-wishbone and with coil springs, while the rear suspension has two types of suspension, one more designed for hard work or cargo and another more focused on leisure. The first mounts crossbows as an elastic element, a guarantee of reliability and capacity in hard work. Equipped with this suspension, the Musso Sports is capable of loading up to 1,085 kilos in its box. The second rear suspension system is of the multi-link type with coil springs and is the one that equips the LIMITED versions.

The new SsangYong Musso Sports can have, depending on the finish, fully automatic two-zone climate control, remote control switches and cruise control on the steering wheel, front camera module with rain sensor and multimedia system with eight-inch touch screen, Bluetooth , Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. No less important is the large number of security systems installed: electronic stability program, trailer sway control, active anti-roll system, hill descent control, brake assist system, brake distribution between axles, parking aid hill start, traction control or warning light for emergency braking.

The driving position of the SsangYong Musso Sports has an analog instrument panel with a classic design, with two clocks on each side, one for the rev counter and one for the speedometer. Between the two spheres we find a 3.5-inch screen for the trip computer. The audio system is located in the upper part of the center of the dashboard, above the climate control controls. In the case of the PRO version, it is a radio with an MP3 player, four speakers, USB connection and Bluetooth hands-free, while in the PREMIUM and LIMITED finishes we find a Smart Audio with an 8′-inch screen, rear view camera, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Bluetooth and 6 speakers. On the steering wheel, adjustable in height and depth, are the switches for a good number of functions, such as remote control of the sound system or cruise control; in the LIMITED versions the steering wheel is leather and heated.

Technical sheet SsangYong Musso Sports D 22T



Fuel: Diesel

Cylinders: 4 in line

Displacement: 2,157 cm3

Power: 202 horsepower

Traction: 4×4 connectable

Transmission: Manual, 6 gears

Speed: 186 km/hour

Consumption: From 8.6 liters

CO2 emissions: 225 gr/km

Length: 5.40 m. Width: 1.95 m. Height: 1.88 m.

Load capacity: 1,085 kilos

Price: From 26,500 euros