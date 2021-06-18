The Tax Administration Service (SAT) released a parameter unilaterally determined by that body, referring to the effective rates of Income Tax (ISR) of forty economic activities for the years 2016 to 2019, with respect to the register of large taxpayers , a parameter that is obtained by dividing the Income Tax paid by the cumulative income for the year.

In the opinion of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the tone used by the SAT in the “invitation” they make for taxpayers to consult the tax rate corresponding to the industry in which they are, and correct based on that parameter, is unfortunate. their tax situation, with the understanding that if the taxpayer declared a lower amount than the published average, he will be at serious risk of a deep tax review for those years, a risk that would decrease if he corrects himself by filing a complementary return (with payment of course).

The CCE points out that the calculation carried out to obtain the effective rates published by the SAT distorts the correct measurement of the taxes paid by companies, a situation with which I agree because one company may have a very different cost structure from another, and therefore have a different effective rate, especially when it is carried out according to its corporate purpose, different activities, and not as the SAT intends to measure it by its “preponderant activity” declared when registering that company. Our concern should be a wake-up call because it applies it to large taxpayers from the outset, and in the short term it will surely try it with the rest of the taxpayers.

Terrible legal aberration, since the Income Tax is self-determined by the taxpayers, reducing the authorized deductions to the “Cumulative Income”, which are those that are paid precisely to obtain that income, and that the law defines them as “those strictly indispensable for the taxpayer’s activity ”, and to the result thus obtained apply the tax rate, so it is technically impossible for all companies of an economic activity to end up paying the same percentage of tax in relation to their income, a situation in which it influences even the size of the company, its age and so many other factors that it would be impossible to list them all here.

Some spokespersons pretend to exhibit the companies by pointing out that they pay a lower percentage than the corporate rate, which in our country is 30 percent; However, the same law clarifies that this rate applies to taxable income and not to income, so we cannot compare cows with elephants.

Well that the SAT, in compliance with the provisions of the Federal Tax Code, makes these parameters known so that the companies carry out a self-diagnosis, anticipate any act of inspection and are in a position to clarify any doubts to the auditors who present themselves, but From this to having to self-correct, as the SAT claims for the differential paid and what the body says, there is a huge difference. Perhaps we already have to pay taxes for what the SAT believes.

Hector Romero

