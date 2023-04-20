Credit cards are a useful everyday financial tool, but they often come with high interest rates that can make the using the card is expensive. For this reason, many consumers avoid using Credit cards, although they may be missing important benefits such as the accumulation of points and rewards.

Fortunately, it is possible to use a credit card wisely and avoid paying excessive interest. If you are a responsible person with your finances, follow these tips to avoid unnecessary interest charges.

Look for a card with a low interest rate

It is important to investigate the different options of Credit cards and compare their interest rates. If you have the option, choose one low interest rate cardpreferably less than 20% per year.

Keep your balance low

It is not recommended to use the credit card to spend more than you can afford. To avoid excessive interest, try to keep your balance low. A good goal is not to exceed the 30% of the credit limit. In this way, you will also improve your credit score.

Pay your balance in full each month

Always try to pay the full balance of your credit card each month. If you can’t, pay as much as possible. Paying only the minimum amount is not recommended as it accumulates interest that you will have to pay later.

Make your payments on time

A way of avoid interest charges is to make your payments on time. By doing this, you also improve your credit history, which can help you get better credit terms in the future. If you can’t pay the full amount on time, consider paying a portion of the balance to avoid additional fees.

Avoid cash withdrawals

The cash withdrawals with credit card They can be very expensive, as they often have a high interest rate and a withdrawal fee. Avoid using your credit card to withdraw cash unless it is an emergency. Instead, use an ATM or pay in cash.