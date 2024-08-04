Being able to increase traffic to your website with different strategies is one of the aspects that most interests anyone who manages the online presence of a brandwhether it is a personal blog, a company website or an e-commerce. Having a lot of traffic, in fact, means being able to obtain more opportunities to make yourself known, visibility of the brand and finally conversions that translate into earnings. To be able to increase traffic on your website there are several proven techniques that can be followed.

Here are 4 strategies to increase traffic to your website

First of all, a fundamental aspect regarding a website is given from SEOthat is, the Search Engine Optimizationwith which you can use different tools to help you identify the keywords relevant to your sector, thanks to which you can be found much more easily by users who search for those specific words on Google.

Also, it’s always better focus on quality rather than quantity: everyone likes to receive less noteworthy information, rather than being bombarded every day with a series of posts that, however, are devoid of any real content. Furthermore, the user experience It is essential, so a website must be built and optimized in such a way that a user can navigate calmly and in the simplest way.

One aspect that always accompanies websites is the emails and for this very reason you need to focus a lot on email marketing, so that an email arrives in your customers’ or readers’ mailboxes from time to time, whether it’s informative or purely marketing. In the case of blogs, you usually send a weekly or monthly newsletter to deal with a particular topic, which may or may not be explored in depth in the blog itself. As regards e-commerce, however, follow up email are essential for building customer loyalty.

Now it is just moving any activity i social media are of fundamental importance and for this very reason you need to know how to best promote yourself on the main platforms, such as Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. In these cases you can either create organic contentthat is, that do not require any payment to upload them online, or to create real ones advertising campaignspaying the platforms on which you decide to sponsor your posts, in such a way as to reach a very specific and defined audience that can purchase the product or service much more easily, or that can simply subscribe to your blog’s newsletter.

In order to simultaneously increase traffic to your website, you need to remember that most people read articles or make purchases directly from their mobile phones and for this very reason you need to optimize your website so that it is mobile friendly: this means that once the site is opened from the mobile it must be practical and easy to visit and that encourages people to stay. A site that is difficult to see on a mobile phone, with unclear or too small writing will certainly make anyone run away immediately.

At the same time, it is also fundamental to loading speedwhich can be improved by analyzing different parameters and, for example, trying to reduce as much as possible the weight of any photographs or videos that are loaded on each page. Nobody would like to have to wait minutes and minutes for a website page to load, especially since it only takes three seconds to make a person decide whether to continue not browsing that page or look elsewhere for what they need.

By improving these aspects your website can not only be optimised, but also much more attractive for users and as a result, the number of visits and possible sales can be significantly increased.