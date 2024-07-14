Premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which is also called premenstrual tension syndrome and premenstrual disease, occurs in some women two to ten days before menstruation and negatively affects their mental and physical condition. Effective methods that will help cope with monthly ailments, including swimming, were named by MD, gynecologist at the EuroOnco clinic Marika Otkhozoria during a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The doctor said that during PMS women can become tearful, irritable and, according to those around them, angry. Also during this period of the cycle, painful sensations in the abdomen and lower back, a feeling of melancholy and anxiety, headaches, swelling, problems with appetite, and cravings for sweets can appear.

Some women experience decreased libido and their skin becomes red and blemished. This is all due to changes in sensitivity to the hormone progesterone, which affects the female body in the second phase of the menstrual cycle. Marika Otkhozoria gynecologist, doctor of medical sciences

According to the gynecologist, women of the European race suffer from PMS more often than others. Also at risk are women working in intellectual labor in large cities, prone to stress and depression, or who have had inflammatory diseases or operations on the reproductive system, as well as women leading a sedentary lifestyle.

However, there are several proven ways to cope with PMS, Otkhozoria reassured. According to her, a doctor can prescribe hormonal therapy or prescribe non-hormonal drugs. However, it is possible to alleviate PMS symptoms without medical assistance. For this, the gynecologist recommended swimming, yoga, breathing exercises, and massage. Anything that lifts your mood, such as a visit to a beauty salon, will also help you get through unpleasant days.

