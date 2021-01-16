More of 500 political, business and social leaders of Mendoza signed a public statement against requests for amnesty or pardon to former vice president Amado Boudou emerged from Kirchnerism.

Mendoza, the province that was the genesis of the denunciation of the Ciccone case that led to the conviction of Cristina Kirchner’s vice president, asks “effective prison” who do you consider “a criminal accused, prosecuted, tried and convicted in all judicial instances”.

The letter was released on Friday night and is signed by legislators, officials and mayors that make up Cambia Mendoza, the coalition that governs Mendoza and that make up the UCR, the PRO, democrats and other center-left forces.

Among the first signatories are the former governor and president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo; the current deputy governor Mario Abed and the PRO deputy, Omar De Marchi.

Artists such as the folklorist also appear Pocho Sosa, the choreographer Jovita Kemelmajer, businessman Rodolfo Vargas Arizu and the militant of the Mendo Exit (separatist current) Hugo Laricchia.

Titled “Effective imprisonment of Amado Boudou”, the letter asks respect for Justice that “does not persecute people for their political belongings.”

It is a response to the one requested last Sunday published in official media. There, with criticism of the media, Justice and Macrismo, a group of leaders and references from the toughest sectors of Kirchnerism came out to ask for the “freedom of Amado Boudou”, who has a firm sentence of five years and ten months for the Ciccone case.

The mansion with a swimming pool in Avellaneda where Amado Boudou is serving house arrest.

Now it is a group of people from Mendoza asking to be heard: “In Argentina today there are no political prisoners. There are politicians imprisoned and among them is Amado Boudou“, the statement starts.

And it qualifies the former vice president as a “criminal accused, prosecuted, tried and cordered in all judicial instances, counting in all of them with the right of defense in accordance with the provisions of current criminal legislation “.

In a paragraph he highlights the long judicial battle that these corruption causes have had: “The Argentine Justice does not persecute people for their political membership. There is no war, except the fight against crime as ordered by the Constitution of our Judicial Power National “, say the Mendoza signatories.

And they present themselves as “citizens of a province in which Two former Kirchner mayors are convicted of criminals (Luis Lobos, from Guaymallén, and Sergio Salgado, from Santa Rosa) without anyone treating them as ‘politically persecuted’ or signing requests for them. “

Showcasing the institutionality of a province that does not have a governor re-election and allows political alternation in its governments, they say: “We are not used to idolizing criminals and we do not want them to enjoy any privilege: that they serve their sentence in a prison and not in a mansion. “

With the warning of the social crisis that the possibility of an amnesty or pardon for Boudou would mean, he affirms: “The claimed freedom of Boudou It would put the coexistence among Argentines at risk. “

And he closes: “The fight against politicized justice to favor one faction or harm another is a commitment of honor of those who we want a democratic, free and fair Argentina, with legitimate laws and interpreted with absolute autonomy with respect to the political powers ”.

Below, the full text of the public letter and the signatories:

Correspondent in Mendoza.

