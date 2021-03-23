Founders of Aqtiva.

From offering specialized artificial intelligence services to developing and launching a program with which any company improves the quality of the raw data it collects. This has been the turnaround that engineers Marc Serra and Juan Ramón González undertook in Aqtiva. After creating in 2018 Mática Partners —a company that has 28 employees and a turnover of 1.5 million—, in September 2020 they launched Aqtiva together with the economist Joan Fabregat to commercialize a tool that reduces the entry of erroneous information into processing systems of data. In just five months and thanks to a dozen clients, Aqtiva has entered 200,000 euros.

At the origin of the spin-off there is the “low productivity” that they detected in certain services provided by data engineers. “We noticed that the review of a huge amount of information series was a previous job that delayed the completion of almost any task,” González says by video call. “If a client wanted, for example, to create a scorecard based on their big data, due to the time hired, the engineers were barely able to review the excel values ​​”. The delay was due to the processing systems “ingesting by default”: they do not notice if an email address used in a marketing campaign is wrong or if a sensor in an industrial chain is transmitting impossible values ​​of a parameter .

Faced with this situation, they investigated whether the market offered solutions. But they did not find anything to convince them and with 400,000 euros from the parent company – which also provided them with a prototype of the computer program – they started the project. “We have developed a quality rule, a kind of mixed bag from which tailor-made suits come out,” says Serra of the product.

Aqtiva’s business model is based on closing agreements with large companies – three have signed so far – to make adaptations to them ad hoc of software and in offering subscriptions of between 199 and 749 euros per month to SMEs, universities and research centers. “By the second way we obtain 10% of our income, but we want to reach 80%”, reveals Serra, whose clients come from banking, retail and telecommunications.

Aqtiva has eight employees and an office in Barcelona. It is one of those rare start-ups that have taken off amid the health crisis. “In difficult periods, companies ensure more than ever that the information they make decisions about is correct, and that has clearly benefited us”, believes Fabregat, who works in the FC Barcelona data team and will be the one ” predictably ”will take the reins of the company. Serra and González, for their part, plan to focus on the creation of other spin-offs from Mática. They hope to reach the first profits in 2022.