D.he deadly “Asian disease” leaves the following choice: In the first scenario it will certainly claim four hundred victims. In the second scenario, there is a risk of six hundred deaths, but only with a probability of two thirds – with luck, all will be spared. Most people would be willing to play poker here. So is the second option superior to the first?

It is not, was the finding of this experiment by psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky from 1981. Depending on the formulation, the preferences of the test subjects changed. As soon as it came to “saving” life, the willingness to take risks was extinguished, although both options remained the same as a result.

People are inconsistent decision-makers. Your rationality is an illusion. Perhaps such a cold weighing of life, as it turned out to be error-prone here, was avoided in the political discourse on the Covid-19 pandemic. But it could still be necessary privately. For example, if you wanted to do something good after looking at the crisis pictures: would you prefer to donate to organization A or to organization B?

Donate ten percent of your income on a permanent basis

Contemporaries who have been organizing as “effective altruists” in associations since 2009 are concerned with the question of where charity unfolds the greatest benefit (FAZ, January 29, 2018). EA clubs are currently registering record donations. Awareness of global inequality has grown among many people, and, as Luke Freeman explains to the FAZ, some are even able to spend more money than before on donations thanks to government aid and lower leisure spending.

Freeman is the director of Giving What We Can (GWWC). The nearly five thousand members, who come from 87 countries, different professions and income groups, have not only committed to donating ten percent of their income on a permanent basis, i.e. the so-called “pledge”, but also always want to know how effective their money is their altruism then are straight. GWWC regularly surveys whether the members remain true to their pledge and which organizations they choose. In individual cases, for example when someone wanted to donate to an art gallery, a power word was necessary, but basically it’s up to the members.

A penchant for the speculative approach

This shows different preferences. Do you want to help a few people with direct money transfers, but surely help them? The organization Give Directly has taken the pandemic as an opportunity to expand its money transfers to five African countries and to add a program for the United States. 115,000 low-income American households received unconditional cash in the first six months of the pandemic. Researchers working with Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee confirm the benefits of this measure.

Or would you prefer to donate to a research institute and increase the chance – however small it may be – that a medical breakthrough will benefit a great many people? Although both strategies are considered legitimate, the Effective Altruists have a particular preference for the latter: the speculative approach. They believe that from a benefactor’s perspective, there are many “low-hanging fruits” that are being neglected by the general public.