Lucknow

The Mission Shakti Abhiyan of the Yogi government has started a crackdown on criminals for women and girls. As of now, 14 convicts have been sentenced to be hanged as part of the campaign to protect women from the first day of Navratri.

After the launch of Mission Shakti in UP, the State Government has released the statistics of the punishment given to the offenders against women and children. According to the data released, 14 convicts who have committed crimes against women and children in the last one year have been sentenced to death. This sentence has been done in 11 cases.

22 convicts sentenced to jail and fine

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that 22 accused have been sent to jail and fine in eight cases. During this time, trial was not being started in 28 such cases. In these, 30 accused have been handed over the letters of crime. The bail of 117 accused was dismissed in 88 cases related to crime against women and children. At the same time, 41 goons were also made district Badar.

Life imprisonment on the 20th

At the same time, 20 accused were also sentenced to life imprisonment in 11 cases, files of 62 accused were handed over in 54 cases. The bail of 347 convicts was dismissed by turning 101 goons to district. Additional Chief Secretary said that prosecution proceedings will be intensified with further tightening of the screws on the offenders from women and children during the mission power.

There are cases of these districts

The prosecution department got better prosecution and sentenced the culprits to death, they include a total of 14 accused from Auraiya, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Amroha, Bareilly and Rampur. Bablu was convicted for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Lucknow. Similarly, women and girls were convicted for life imprisonment in Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur, Ballia, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Sitapur, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura and Maharajganj.