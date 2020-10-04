Highlights: Armenia and Azerbaijan finally agree to ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh region

The two countries have agreed after 10 hours of talks in Moscow through Russia’s mediation

Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to end the conflict in Karabakh

Moscow

Armenia and Azerbaijan have finally agreed to a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after several weeks of fierce fighting. It will start from Saturday. The two countries agreed to a ceasefire after Russia’s mediation lasted 10 hours in Moscow. Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov made this announcement.

According to the news agency Taas, Lavrov quoted a statement signed by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, “on the human purpose of interchange of prisoners and other captured persons, as well as the exchange of soldiers’ bodies A ceasefire has been declared with consent. ‘

The ceasefire was announced after trilateral talks between Lavrov, Azerbaijan and Armenian Foreign Ministers Jehun Beramov and Zohrab Menatskanyan for more than 10 hours to resolve a settlement to end the fighting in the region in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document also states that Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to initiate practical negotiations with the mediation of representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group on the restoration of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh.



Putin said

The Kremlin says that late Thursday night, on several phone calls with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin appealed to end the conflict in Karabakh so that the bodies of the dead could be returned and the prisoners Can also be exchanged. The conflict between the two countries began in the region on 27 September which falls under Azerbaijan but is controlled by local Armenian forces. It is the most serious conflict in the region after the war ended in 1994.