With the farewell to Alpine / Renault, the third of his career, Fernando Alonso he is on his way to what will probably be his last adventure in Formula 1, Aston Martin. Never as in the case of the Spaniard is prudence a must, but having signed a multi-year contract, he will stay at Silverstone at least until he turns 43: difficult to see him elsewhere, unless there are twists and turns. What is certain is that Alonso will no longer race for Alpine, a decision due to different views on future projects and also to some disagreements on the track with his teammate Esteban Ocon (the last one, just the day before announcing the agreement with Aston Martin).

In Spain they have already taken the side of the two-time world champion, this year stopped by a thousand technical problems and some questionable strategic decisions. Precisely the latter are now “reproached” to the Alpine, whose Madrid dealership (the only one in the country) was allegedly targeted by some fans, with threatening phone calls and a drastic drop in interest in the French company’s products. To report it is the head El Confidencial. Meanwhile, Aston Martin claims to have started to feel a sort of Alonso effect: according to the MVP company, the news of the signing of the two-time world champion alone has generated about 400,000 euros more for the company.