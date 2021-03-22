Cartagena travels to Albacete today with an eye on the infirmary. Coach Luis Carrión will facilitate the call this morning with the available players, the same day of the game, for the first time so far this season. The Catalan coach must decide what to do with winger David Simón and wingers Nacho Gil and Gallar, who have trained “little or nothing” this week due to physical discomfort. To these players in cotton we must add the casualties already known by the ‘FIFA virus’: the full back Coulibaly and the midfielders Carrasquilla and Aburjania.

Seen the part it is not surprising that Pepe Aguilar did not quote Uri yesterday, in the game that the subsidiary played in Lorca. The Argentine defender looks like he will enter the squad, hence the break, due to his versatility as a central and lateral. It is a wild card that will come in handy if the afternoon gets tough.

The game at Carlos Belmonte, at 7:00 p.m., is a true final, even if that label is not appropriate for Carrión. Either team is going to be really touched in the standings if they don’t add up the three points. In Cartagena they do not understand anything other than adding the three points.

The subsidiary reserved Uri yesterday for their meeting in Lorca, in view of the fact that he will travel with the first team today due to his versatility



The day itself is of considerable interest for the benefits of Ephesus. Last weekend Sabadell tied (1-1) and yesterday Lugo and Castellón (0-0) did not go beyond the tie. Alcorcón were also crushed against Rayo (0-3) and Logroñés (4-0), in their visit to the Espanyol field. The team has been on a very negative streak, and the income harvested at the beginning of the season is over. If Cartagena win today, they will come out of relegation and put Sergio Rodríguez’s men in trouble.

For Cartagena, this match marks the beginning of the most decisive stretch of the season. Curves are coming in 15 frantic days, against Albacete, Málaga, Zaragoza and Alcorcón. Albinegros must come out alive from this entire stretch. Those of Carrión face it kicking, knowing that they deserved to get at least three points from their commitments against Mallorca and Ponferradina. The appointment at Belmonte comes after ten days without competing, the longest parenthesis of the entire season.

Today’s schedule has hurt Efesé a lot, due to the ‘FIFA virus’, apart from the physical discomfort. Albacete and Cartagena are two bad home and away teams, respectively. The ‘Alba’, at least, recovers the dynamite of Álvaro Jiménez in the attack.