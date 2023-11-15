Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 2:24 p.m.



Cartagena will have to beat Alcorcón in Santo Domingo if they want to face a First Division team in the Copa del Rey. The Albinegros, immersed in a deep sporting crisis as bottom of the Second Division, have in this competition an opportunity to treat themselves to a first-class event at Cartagonova and earn significant money at the box office.

The draw held this Wednesday in Las Rozas crossed the albinegros with the potters. The two clubs are immersed in the goal of salvation and recently met in a League match, which ended 1-1. This time they will have to put their five senses into this second round of the Cup, to be played from December 5 to 7 at a time yet to be determined.

The other surviving team from the Region of Murcia in the Copa del Rey, Yeclano, will host an attractive First Division club such as Rayo Vallecano in La Constitución. Above all, it will be a special match for the return to his homeland of Isi Palazón from Cieza.