Cartagena is negotiating the transfer of Alicante striker Darío Poveda, according to what LA VERDAD has learned. The one from San Vicente del Raspeig is a skilful, combinative ‘9’ who has a close relationship with the albinegros Mikel Rico and David Ferreiro due to his recent past at Huesca. Poveda has a contract with Getafe until 2026 and has linked numerous assignments in recent years, without recovering his level before a serious injury in the Atlético de Madrid youth system.

Poveda was a promising striker from the mattress quarry. International under-19 with Spain, he had ten goals in the Atlético subsidiary and had even made his debut with the first team, in the 2019/2020 season, until a serious injury cut short his progression. His last season started at Getafe, where he has never finished consolidating, to end up on loan at Huesca.

Now, the striker is already with a foot and a half out of Ibiza. Poveda started this course on the right foot, with a goal and an assist in the first days, but the dynamics of a team that is bottom and through which four coaches have passed have not helped. In this day’s match against Las Palmas he was not even called up. Cartagena has started talks to try to strengthen the lead with the footballer from Alicante.