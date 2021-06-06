The Cartagena sports commission has more than three months to go to draw up the squad for next season, until the transfer market closes on August 31. There is a lot of time ahead to sign, in a ‘window’ of incorporations that is understood to be slow, slow and that will not pick up speed until the weeks go by. In this context, at Efesé they are clear that the first decision is not to go crazy and take steps little by little.

The permanence and general performance of the squad makes this summer very different from the previous one. So the club’s priority was to negotiate rescissions and release six promotion heroes. Markel Etxeberria, Manu Viana, Santi Jara, Quim Araujo, Rodrigo and Ayala renewed automatically with Marc Martínez’s stop at La Rosaleda. He had to negotiate, in a tug of war that did not misalign the club’s salary limit, in addition to finding solutions with the transfer of Tank and the dismissal of Mauro.

This time, the times are different and the priorities are different. The number one objective right now is to present the subscriber campaign now [será en breve] and start renewing footballers. The idea is to keep a block of ten to twelve players. For now, as THE TRUTH has learned, there is a very close one that will crystallize in the coming days. Marc, Forniés and Jurado want to continue and the initial predisposition with Cayarga is good to continue, for now. All of them are to the taste of the coach, Luis Carrión.

Also Abujarnia, for whom at the moment there have been no contacts in recent days. The Georgian midfielder is a free player right now to negotiate, although currently all his concentration is with his team and in the friendly match this afternoon, at six o’clock, against the Netherlands.