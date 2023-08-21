Monday, August 21, 2023, 5:41 p.m.



Cartagena made the signing of José Fontás official on Monday until the end of the season, as expected. The Albinegro team and Celta de Vigo finished agreeing on Monday morning all the conditions of a loan that does not include a purchase option and will end on June 30, 2024. At the same time, Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis resolved the departure of midfielder Neskes, who had been training without a record since July and was not included in the plans of either the first team or the subsidiary.

Efesé has been working since last Wednesday on the incorporation of Fontás, a 23-year-old versatile defender and former U-21 international who has come to reinforce the entire left side of the defense. The man from Vilagarcía de Arousa is central, lateral and can even adapt to the pivot position, as he demonstrated last season in the elite of Dutch football.

Cartagena not only rejuvenates the defense with this arrival, but also quickly covers the void that Datkovic will leave when he decides to leave for a foreign league. Fontás is a profile with room for growth, who has experience in the top categories of Spain and the Netherlands and will also coincide with Lautaro, also on loan from Celta this summer.

The young midfielder Neskes is from Granada. The 21-year-old footballer did not look favorably on his return to the subsidiary, after leaving some flashes in the first team two seasons ago. In the transfer of him to the Unionists he did not find sensations. He was without a file and has a poster in the First RFEF.