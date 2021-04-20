Elady has not scored since December and Rubén Castro is now the main scorer, without Cristian or Gallar Elady puts her body in to dribble against Javi Alonso, from Tenerife, in a match against the Jaén footballer last Sunday. / JM RODRÍGUEZ / AGM RUBÉN SERRANO Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 02:12



Cartagena is one of the teams that has achieved the fewest goals, shots on goal and victories so far in 2021, according to statistics compiled by LaLiga. The albinegros have had a few days without the success they deserve, at least for insistence and lateral centers. That already took its toll two weeks ago, in Nova Creu Alta, when