Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 2:26 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Surprise at Cartagena, which this Tuesday announced the signing of Víctor Sánchez del Amo, a coach who has not practiced since 2019 but is very much liked by the club due to his offensive profile. The 47-year-old from Madrid and experiences in Spain with Betis, Deportivo and Málaga, has already been surveyed on occasion and is characterized by his methodology and good treatment of the ball.

Sánchez del Amo has taken advantage of this professional hiatus to train, collaborate in the media and transfer his tactical impressions from different matches. His last stage dates back to 2019, when he took over the reins of Málaga (6 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss) to later fall into the promotion phase. Before, he managed to stay in the First Division with Betis and Deportivo, as well as being Míchel’s assistant at Getafe, Sevilla and Olympiakos.

Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis had been searching for a coach for weeks, with particular speed since the official departure of Luis Carrión, last Thursday night. Three to four meetings were held by the albinegro managers with various profiles, including that of the highly valued Joseba Etxeberria. The commitment to a coach with the desire to vindicate himself and with a cheerful and offensive character has stood out above other options. So much so that Sánchez del Amo signs for two seasons: until June 2025.