Cartagena has already sold 7,700 tickets for next Wednesday’s match against Valencia, corresponding to the third round of the Copa del Rey. This Thursday was a very busy day in the club’s offices and a total of 1,860 seats were dispatched. The reduction of the capacity to 75% leaves the maximum capacity of the Cartagonova stadium at 9,900 people, so optimism grows in the club and they see it possible that all available tickets will be sold out. Meanwhile, the board of directors continues to negotiate with the Federation and DAZN the advance of the meeting at four in the afternoon, so that it does not coincide with the Three Kings parade. In principle, the historic duel against the ‘ché’ team should start at six, but at the club they hope that their request for a change of schedule, at four, will finally be answered.

The price of the free seats is 20 euros in the funds, 25 in the high and low side and 40 in the high and low tribune. The deadline for the 8,500 subscribers of the club to buy their tickets at a reduced price (between 10 and 20 euros) ended this Wednesday. In addition, low north bottom tickets are also being sold in Valencia and the match is expected to be attended by quite a few Valencian supporters, as long as the health authorities allow access to the stadium for visiting fans.

Meanwhile, José Bordalás, Valencia coach, confirmed this Thursday that forward Marcos André and defender Mouctar Diakhaby are the two positives of his squad and, therefore, will not be in the league game against Espanyol or in the Wednesday in Cartagena. Jason and Piccini, who at first tested positive, in the second PCR were negative and could reach the Cup match against Efesé. Gayá, who felt bad yesterday and did not train, could also be infected. For its part, Almería, the rival of Efesé this Sunday, is one of the two clubs that has not reported the result of its PCR tests. The other is the Fuenlabrada. However, the Almeria club could have six infected players, as reported this Thursday night by Canal Sur.