Cartagena aspires tonight (Cartagonova, 9:00 p.m.) to catch one of the last trains of the ‘playoff’. There are ten games left for the end of the season and the albinegros, if they beat bottom club Lugo today, could sleep 4 points off sixth place despite the wins conceded against Andorra (0-3) and Villarreal B (5-2 ).

The bad news is that Luis Carrión has up to seven casualties tonight: those of Alcalá, Ureña, Martos, Sadiku and Miguelón due to injury; and those of Pablo Vázquez and Musto by sanction. The Efesé coach, therefore, has to juggle to rebuild the defense, adjust the midfield and not lose vertigo on the wings without Ureña. The positive part is that Jairo is recovered and will start playing; also Eteki, although it is likely that Mikel Rico will enter the eleven with Pêpê Rodrigues.

Carrión does not rule out changing goalkeeper and could start Mikel Rico in the middle, with Pêpê and De Blasis

The call will be completed by numerous players from the subsidiary, such as Farru, Carlos Sánchez, De Pedro and Djaka. It is possible that Carrión introduces tactical changes in the defense, with three central defenders. And it is not unreasonable to even think about the goal, because the team has conceded 8 goals in two games.

Lugo also has to juggle to make the eleven. The Galicians are bottom teams, in winter their top scorer (Chris Ramos) left and Íñigo Vélez, formerly of Amorebieta, is the fourth tenant on the bench this season.

To make matters worse there are up to nine absences in the call, including the capital Manu Barreiro, Joselu and Xavi Torres. Also numerous internationals, such as the Costa Rican Sequeira, the Bolivian Cuéllar, the Puerto Rican Antonetti and the Mauritanians El Hacen and Idrissa. Up to five homegrown players complete the list of a bottom player with nothing to lose.