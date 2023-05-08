The two fans who designed the new Cartagena mascot will be invited to the next match against Las Palmas. The club presented ‘Suru’ this Sunday without making any reference to its two creators, Patricio Luis and Antonio Antolinos, to keep it a secret, avoid a leak and maintain expectation until minutes before the match against Burgos.

Efesé gave its fans complete freedom to submit designs for the team’s new mascot. In November, the club received more than fifty proposals by email. And in December, three mascots, including ‘Suru’, entered the final vote. Pedro Luis and Antonio Antolinos, father and son, expressed their discomfort on social networks after the match against Burgos: they were never informed that they had been winners and they found out last night, when ‘Suru’ jumped onto the pitch.

THREAD | My father and I, creators of Suru, the new mascot of the @FCCartagena_efs, we are very disappointed with the indifference shown by the club throughout the contest process. No public acknowledgment of authorship, no thanks, no submission notice, nothing. Silence. pic.twitter.com/hinyLpFF19 – Antolinos (@Antolinos_) May 7, 2023

Nobody in the club had a reference to the authors of ‘Suru’. Over the public address system, it was explained that the new mascot is inspired by the legendary elephant of Aníbal, without mentioning or previously notifying the Antolinos family. «The shapes bothered us a bit. They have our phones and our emails and not a single word has been said to us since we presented it. It is not because of the recognition, because we do this selflessly and for our club, but because of how it has been managed, in silence, and because of the hours of work that goes into it,” explained Antonio Antolinos, a 19-year-old student and loyal fan. of Ephesé.

«I want to make it clear that the club’s communication department called me this morning. They saw my thread on Twitter and have apologized if the selection process wasn’t as clear as it should be. They planned to do so. They have invited my father and me to the next game, to give us a small gift and to take a photo with the mascot. ‘Suru’ is a family product, which the whole family thought of and it took us a few weeks of work and research. I have been subscribers for many years, since my father took me. He makes me very excited and I hope that ‘Suru’ will be our mascot for many seasons ».

Cartagena defends that it planned to invite the creators of ‘Suru’ afterwards and not at the time of its presentation to keep it secret, in order to generate expectation, avoid a leak and play with the surprise factor until the end. Throughout this Monday the idea is to publish the result of the votes that were made at the time, thank the Antolinos family for their work and confirm the invitation to the match against Las Palmas.