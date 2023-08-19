Unexpected earthquake in Cartagena, which just three hours after playing its game in Andorra announced the goodbye of its most passionate footballer: Toni Datkovic. The club communicated the decision in full concentration of the team, despite the fact that the player did not get on the bus with the rest of his teammates on Thursday. The news caused a major stir among the thousands of albinegro fans, due to the misinformation and the inopportune moment of announcing such news.
The Croatian has asked to leave Cartagena voluntarily, according to what THE TRUTH was able to learn, apparently, to sign for a team from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. For this reason, the ‘Sicario’ decided to stay at home, not play in Andorra and finish closing his exit to this foreign league.
Meeting with Belmonte in July
The Croatian defender is one of the players who has defended the albinegra elastic with the most passion, always committed and dedicated to the cause until the last of days. In Efesé they were very aware of the Datkovic situation. In fact, in July he held a meeting alone with the president, Paco Belmonte, to address questions about his immediate future; then he threatened to leave. Shortly after, the sports director, Manuel Sánchez Breis, called his departure “rumors”. At that time there was still no offer on the table.
Cartagena is working this summer to tighten its belt, managing (as every year) a limited budget and closing the last few years with losses. Datkovic’s departure frees up a significant salary mass to make more signings in the final stretch of the market, as he is one of the footballers with the highest salary in the squad.
The albinegra entity obtains a small financial amount, which sources consulted did not specify, in exchange for a footballer who had a one-year contract and had previously left the club to go to the United States. He leaves an important hole in the defense and eleven chips free to sign on the market.
Sánchez del Amo: “He told us that he had an irresistible offer”
The Cartagena coach revealed this Friday night that the waters were calm with Toni Datkovic until Thursday. “One day before the trip he tells you that he has an irresistible offer,” said Víctor Sánchez del Amo, aware that these situations are generated by the opening of the market with the competition already started. The Albinegro coach said he was “not happy” with the start of the league, with two defeats against Eldense (0-1) and Andorra (3-2) and no point in the standings. “We are not happy with the results, but I think the team’s dedication is fantastic and we see that they are annoyed because they make a very good effort. It is not easy to face this team, which is highly developed and we are still under construction”, he said. Other negative news was Calero’s injury in the final stretch of the game, which forced him to be replaced. “He has an ankle like a tennis ball. We will assess the scope.”
