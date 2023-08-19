Unexpected earthquake in Cartagena, which just three hours after playing its game in Andorra announced the goodbye of its most passionate footballer: Toni Datkovic. The club communicated the decision in full concentration of the team, despite the fact that the player did not get on the bus with the rest of his teammates on Thursday. The news caused a major stir among the thousands of albinegro fans, due to the misinformation and the inopportune moment of announcing such news.

The Croatian has asked to leave Cartagena voluntarily, according to what THE TRUTH was able to learn, apparently, to sign for a team from Saudi Arabia in the coming days. For this reason, the ‘Sicario’ decided to stay at home, not play in Andorra and finish closing his exit to this foreign league.

Meeting with Belmonte in July



The Croatian defender is one of the players who has defended the albinegra elastic with the most passion, always committed and dedicated to the cause until the last of days. In Efesé they were very aware of the Datkovic situation. In fact, in July he held a meeting alone with the president, Paco Belmonte, to address questions about his immediate future; then he threatened to leave. Shortly after, the sports director, Manuel Sánchez Breis, called his departure “rumors”. At that time there was still no offer on the table.

Cartagena is working this summer to tighten its belt, managing (as every year) a limited budget and closing the last few years with losses. Datkovic’s departure frees up a significant salary mass to make more signings in the final stretch of the market, as he is one of the footballers with the highest salary in the squad.

The albinegra entity obtains a small financial amount, which sources consulted did not specify, in exchange for a footballer who had a one-year contract and had previously left the club to go to the United States. He leaves an important hole in the defense and eleven chips free to sign on the market.