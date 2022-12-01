It equips the changing rooms of the sports city, finalizes the installation of lights on the façade and does not rule out liquidating the bankruptcy process
Cartagena has already invested at least one sixth of the six million euros that correspond to the CVC fund. Various improvements in the Cartagonova stadium and important advances in the sports city of La Manga Club mark the movement of workers, electricians, architects and painters in the last year and a half through the club’s premises
