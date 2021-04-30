Anadolu efes will have more rest than him Real Madrid heading into their fifth and final clash of the Euroleague quarterfinals. The Turks were waiting to solve the series in Spain to confirm their next match, a postponed to which a date had already been set: next Sunday, May 2 at 2:15 p.m. against Fenerbahçe, affected by the coronavirus and eliminated at the first change in this phase of the European competition at the hands of CSKA.

There is already a new date for the two games that were pending. “The Fenerbahçe-Efes will be held at the Ulker Sports And Event Hall on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The Efes-Darussafaka will be at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall and will be played on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 15:15 “, has reported the Efes in an official statement.

They have acted in accordance with the Turkish federation to preserve the interests of the team. Seeing that the tie is going to be extended and that the fifth match will be played on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Istanbul, it has been preferred to leave the date of this weekend free, the one that goes between Euroleague and Euroleague, so that those of Ergin Ataman can better prepare the decisive appointment, which is worth a ticket to the Final Four in Cologne.

The Efes is an outstanding leader of the Basketbol Super Ligi. They have eight victories ahead of Tofas, the team that is tied for second with a Fenerbaçe that has the same situation as Efes: two games less. The Blues have only lost one league game this season.

On the other hand is Real Madrid, which will have activity this weekend. On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., in the Pabellón Príncipe Felipe, they measure themselves at Casademont Zaragoza. Laso’s team is left with the task of defending its spectacular 31-1 record in the Endesa League, from Barça or Lenovo Tenerife, lurking in the classification.