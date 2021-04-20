Schedule: What time to see Efes – Real Madrid?

Anadolu Efes and Real Madrid They will face each other this Tuesday, April 20 in this first match of the quarterfinals of the Euroleague 2020/21. The match will start at 19:00 hours and will be played in the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul (Turkey).

Television: How to watch Efes – Real Madrid on TV and online?

DAZN will broadcast Efes vs Real Madrid live with the narration of two of his regular communicators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 19:00 hours, through the application of DAZN. What’s more #Go, from Movistar +, the game will also be broadcast on its channel.

Efes – Real Madrid, live online on AS.com

In AS you can also follow Efes vs Real Madrid. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.