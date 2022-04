The AX Milano leaves the scene touching the feat, with full honors, against the reigning champions of Efes, 75-70. Very tight race to Sinan Erdem with Olimpia that caresses the success at the opening of the fourth period thanks to a great Datome (21) and a double double Hines. In the final, Micic and Pleiss are the heroes of the Turks who snatch the ticket for the F4.