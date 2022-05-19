The Euroleague Final 2021/22 It will be played this Saturday May 21 at the Stark Arena in Belgrade starting at 7:00 p.m., although initially the Final Four was going to be held in Berlin (Germany). Also, for the first time since 2004, the match will be played on a Saturday instead of a Sunday. In Spain it can be followed live on Dazn and Movistar + (Dazn 1).

Anadolu Efes, defending champion, repeats in the Euroleague final after beating Olympiacos in the semifinals (74-77) with a three-pointer two tenths from the end by Vasilije Micic, Ergin Ataman’s men finished the regular season fifth, but got rid of Armani Milan in the quarterfinal playoff (3-1). Shane Larkin was included in the best quintet of the season and Vasilije Micic, the best last season in the regular season and the Final Four and executioner of Olympiacos this Thursday, in the second.

Real Madrid signed up for the Clasico against Barça (83-86) and will try to get Belgrade to bring them luck again. In 2018, and also at the Stark Arena, the white team, with Luka Doncic as MVP, lifted the Décima in Serbian territory. This is Pablo Laso’s seventh Final Four in the eleven seasons he has been with the team in which he has won this title twice (2015 and 2018).