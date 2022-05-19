According to forecasts, the first semi-final the one that raises the curtain of the Final Four between Anadolu Efes and Olympiacos is more even even than the Spanishwhere they give Barça the most favorite (follow the match live on AS.com). The current champion, the one with the fists in the wind of his coach, Ergin Ataman, has gone from less to more this course, much more, but far from the level of 2020 and 2021. They now have more veteran players like Singleton and Dunston, and they are missing sanliwho dresses in azulgrana, and another one who combs gray hair, Krunoslav Simonis injured. A significant drop. Yes, the French are expected Beaubois, with severe lower back pain since the tie against Armani, Larkin, who has knee discomfort, although he was already on the pitch last Friday in Efes’ defeat against Pinar Karsiyaka in the Turkish quarterfinal playoff (1-1).

The Olympiacosto whom many in October did not even give playoff options, has finished second in the regular phase with Georgios Bartzokas elected coach of the year, in what he calls “a whole team effort“. As an effort, his fans will dye the Stark Arena red, with some 8,000 followers.

Being simplistic we could reduce the duel to the Turkish attacking quality with a high pace (Micic and Larkin average 32.8 points and 10 assists between them) Front of greek solidity, but Olympiacos comes from winning a fifth assault on AS Monaco hovering around one hundred points (94-88) in an exhibition of offensive talent with Sloukas, Dorsey, McKissic and Walkup at a high level. The star of the course, Vezenkov. A great battle.