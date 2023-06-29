Efe Balm is very strong on social media and specifies: “I have no age, I’m like wine…”. INTERVIEW

Efe Balone of most famous shemales, it is told without secrets. A very peppery chat without brakes, full of anecdotes. Efe, originally from Turkey, has been registered with Moscarossa for two years, one of the best known sites for meetings and which is very popular. Sui social he goes very fast and specifies: “I am ageless, I am like wine…”. Then he does a real endorsements to dating sites: “Luckily these sites exist because too many men look for us prostitutes to transgress, we are the ones who save marriages”.

“A married man does not do many things with his wife and seeks wrongdoing with us,” he points out. He has been doing the oldest job in the world for years and also talks about earnings: “I had a debt with the tax authorities of around 1 million euros, now it is time-barred. I earn a lot, you do the calculations”. Efe also talks about the type of outspoken customer.

READ ALSO: “Abuse of power on trans? Even agents make mistakes but let’s not generalize”

Subscribe to the newsletter

