An abandoned Northern Ireland farmhouse dating from 1858 and left untouched for years is proving to be an amazing time capsule of rural life in the past century. Now this unique jewel is to be demolished in favor of a new building.

Tyrone, Ireland – Abandoned houses of morbid charm, also known as haunted houses or lost places, have a strong attraction for many people. The search for the lost places can become an addiction. Anyone who has ever succumbed to its enchanting and mysterious charisma constantly wants to track down and explore new, abandoned places – even if not always in a legal way. Because unauthorized entry into fenced off premises is considered trespassing.

A special gem among the Lost Places is in Northern Ireland, in County Tyrone. A farmhouse where time seems to have stood still. Because the rooms are still furnished and decorated as their last occupant left them. That was just six years ago.

The house was owned by three brothers. The last of them, Dessie, was taken from there to a nursing home in 2015, where he passed away two years later, like Mirror online reported. Since inheriting the house from their parents, the brothers have left everything unchanged, which is why a visit to the house is like a journey into the past, into the early 20th century.

Renovation priceless: Historic farmhouse in Northern Ireland to give way to new construction

There are stacks of newspapers dating back to 1911, stopped clocks, a half-smoked pipe, and Dessie’s shoes that were left by the bed after he moved out of the house. Even unopened cans from the turn of the century are still in the kitchen.

Above it all lies dust and the grace of natural decay. * Hobby photographer Rebecca, who runs the website “Abandoned NI“And presents her photographs of abandoned houses on it, was invited by the current owner of the building to capture the unique flair of the house with the camera for posterity.

Rebecca told the Mirror that she was stunned by what she found: all the old books, magazines, papers and photos scattered around the house and left untouched. Hundreds of handwritten letters filling drawers, rotting bed linen, a bedpan on the floor and a newspaper covering the sinking of the Titanic * in 1912. “Houses like this are the reason I love to photograph and document these buildings.”

Despite its unique ambience, the farmhouse will soon be demolished. The owner is planning a new building that he would like to live in himself. Lost Places expert Rebbeca understands this. “Renovations to bring such houses up to today’s standards are priceless.”

As a small consolation for the general public, Rebecca organized an exhibition in Belfast, in which two perfectly recreated rooms of the farmhouse and numerous of the nostalgic items can be seen. “There are so many places in the whole country that are just lying there untouched, and soon they will also be gone, with my photos I keep the memory of them alive.” *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA