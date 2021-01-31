While the primary of environmentalists is scheduled for September, Yannick Jadot, who in recent weeks has increased the number of trips, is still pushing the accelerator a little. On Wednesday, he will hold a press conference to outline the main themes of his potential campaign by addressing the French directly, according to his entourage. The MEP also took advantage of his visit to the 13 Hours of TF1, this Saturday, to announce the creation of “2022, ecology”, a “Platform of ideas” online. His competitor, not yet official, the mayor of Grenoble Éric Piolle has, more discreetly, already launched his under the name A certain idea of ​​tomorrow. This weekend, during a federal council, the national secretary of EELV, Julien Bayou, made a point of recalling that the regional ones are a priority. “We are making our way to the presidential elections. Several stages will mark it “, he also declared, evoking in particular “Adoption (of a) programmatic base in July ». J. H.